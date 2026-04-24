A Little Help During a Difficult Time





Asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do.

A few weeks ago, I underwent shoulder surgery and have been focused on recovering so I can return to work and get back to normal life. What I didn’t expect was the financial burden that would come with being unable to work.

Unfortunately, I was not approved for paid medical leave, which means that while I’m recovering, I have no income coming in. Despite doing everything I could to prepare, the reality is that bills don’t stop when life does. Rent, utilities, groceries, insurance, and everyday expenses continue to pile up while I’m unable to earn a paycheck.

The physical recovery has been challenging, but the stress of wondering how I’m going to keep up with my bills has been just as difficult. Instead of focusing entirely on healing, I find myself worrying about making ends meet and how I’ll get through the next six weeks until I can return to work.

I’ve always tried to handle things on my own, and reaching out like this is incredibly humbling. But right now, I need help.

Any donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward keeping a roof over mine and my family’s head , paying essential bills, and helping me stay financially afloat while I recover. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to me.

I am determined to get through this and return to work as soon as I am medically able. This is only a temporary setback, but I can’t do it alone.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, your support, and for helping me through one of the most difficult chapters of my life. Every donation, message, and share reminds me that I’m not facing this struggle by myself.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you.