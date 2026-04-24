A little help

I am in need of help, I had brain surgery in March and got help with my rent in March my manager messed up and put someone else's money in my account and did not catch it till last week. So now I am 4800 behind on rent and I got a 30 day to pay or vacate. I can pay 600 with my last FMLA and a church is helping with 500 but I need help with the rest. I do not go back to work till the middle of next month and it will take a week or two to get a check so I will be behind on all bills. I feel I should not have to pay for the managers mess up but they are going to kick me and my child out on the street and they do not care. I have called all churches and organizations for help either I do not live in the area or there is no help. I want to say thank you for reading this and have a good day if you can not give can you just pray I can get the money some how I have even tried loans and nothing credit is bad.