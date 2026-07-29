A little goes a long way

Hello! My name is Amy and Ive just moved out for the first time, I have a dog and a roommate who I love and want the best life for. I’ve recently realized that I need some help. I have medical bills, car bills, housing bills, food etc and it’s all piling up into something bigger than I even imagined. I would appreciate any help I can get and in exchange, I’m an amazing singer, I’ll sing for free at any events if that sparks any interest in a trade of sorts. Thank you for your support and all the blessings to you!