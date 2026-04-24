A little girl’s dream to watch team U.S.

Hello everyone

I’m a mom of two daughters, and my older daughter is a huge soccer fan. Her dream is to see Team USA play in a World Cup knockout match in person.





We’ve been hoping to attend the July 1 match, but the ticket cost is beyond what I can afford as a single mother.





If anyone knows of ticket giveaways, community programs, sponsors, or would like to help make this dream come true, I would be incredibly grateful.





Thank you for reading and for any advice or support you can offer.



