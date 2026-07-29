a little breathing room for a single father of 2

Hey friends, I am reaching out today with a dose of humility. As a single dad raising two little girls, my daily focus is making sure they feel safe, happy, and completely unaware of any financial stress.But the honest truth is that managing a household alone on one income leaves absolutely zero breathing room. Right now, our budget is stretched to the absolute limit just covering the bare necessities. I am trying to raise $100 this week simply to create a small safety cushion for groceries, household essentials, and the unexpected things that always pop up with young kids.If you have $5 or $10 to spare to help a solo dad breathe a little easier this month, my girls and I would be incredibly grateful. Thank you for lifting us up.



