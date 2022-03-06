A Little Assistance While I Get Back on My Feet ♥️

After being out of work for the past few months, I’m incredibly grateful to that I have accepted a new job and will be starting soon! While I’m excited about this next chapter, I’m still facing a gap between now and receiving my first paycheck, and I’m working hard to keep up with essential living expenses in the meantime.





I’m creating this to assist cover necessities like groceries, bills, transportation, and other everyday expenses while I make this transition back into the workforce. Asking for assistance isn’t always easy, but right now, any support would mean more to me than I can put into words. Whether you’re able to donate or simply share this with others, please know how deeply grateful I am. ❤️ Thank you for assisting me get through this challenging season and giving me a little breathing room as I begin this new chapter.



