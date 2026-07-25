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A Lil Help for Our Family During a Difficult time

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byFelicia Andrews

Fundraiser funds will be received by Felicia Andrews

A Lil Help for Our Family During a Difficult time

Hello,

my name is Felicia, and this is one of the hardest things my family and I have ever had to do. We have always been independent people who worked hard and took care of ourselves. Asking for help has nevercome easy, but today we are humbly reaching out because we truly need a helping hand.

We are a family of five, and this past year has brought one hardship after another. Our only running vehicle, our 2004 Honda CR-V with extremely high miles, finally gave out. Without reliable transportation, my husband had no choice but to leave his job. He faithfully drove over 70 miles each way—nearly two hours one way—to provide for our family. He never complained and always worked hard to make sure we had what we needed.

As if losing our transportation wasn't enough, my husband unexpectedly needed knee surgery. While recovering, he has struggled with depression and anxiety, worrying about how he will provide for our family. Watching him carry that burden has been heartbreaking.

We took our last $200 and bought parts to try to get our old 2007 truck running. My husband has automotive experience and spent countless hours trying to fix it, but despite his best efforts, we have not been able to get it running.

I am a stay-at-home mom because I struggle with hemiplegic migraines, a rare neurological condition that can mimic the symptoms of a stroke. During an attack I can experience numbness, loss of speech, vision problems, and severe weakness, making it extremely difficult to maintain regular employment.

We have exhausted our savings and every option we can think of. As a mother, I am scared. Every day I try to stay strong for our children and encourage my husband, but the weight of everything has become overwhelming.

Our goal is to raise $5,000

These funds will help us purchase a dependable used vehicle so my husband can return to work, catch up on overdue bills, and provide food and other basic necessities for our family while we work to rebuild our lives. We are not asking for luxury or extras—only for the opportunity to get back on our feet and become self-sufficient again.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will make a difference. If you are unable to give, we completely understand. Sharing our fundraiser with your friends, family, church, or community would mean just as much to us, and we would be deeply grateful for your prayers.

Even through these difficult times, we continue to put our faith and trust in the Lord. We believe He is walking beside us through this storm, and we know He has not left our side. We are praying that this difficult season will soon become part of our testimony and that, one day, we'll be able to bless others the way we've been blessed. We always pay forward when can.


From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and any support you are able to give. Your generosity will help carry our family through one of the hardest seasons of our lives, and we will never forget it.

May God bless you!

With love and gratitude,

Andrews Family


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