A Light to Shine in our Dark time of need

I never imagined I’d be here, asking for help like this. This photo is from 2014 — we were at a concert, just living life. After 17 years together, I’m now watching the man I love battle emphysema, congestive heart failure, cirrhosis, and a tumor in his esophagus. He can’t work anymore. Some days, just breathing is a fight for him.





I’m a cashier, doing everything I can to keep us going. But we’re behind on rent, struggling to afford groceries and the basic necessities of life, and my employer is selling the business where I work and the home we rent. We're about to lose everything. I also don’t have a working vehicle to find a new job or place to live.





I’ve hit my breaking point. I just hope that a Light will shine in our dark time of need. Any help, any share, any kindness would mean the world right now. 🙏





*Goal: $7,500*





- *$2,200*: Catch up on past due rent + security deposit for new housing

- *$2,000*: Used vehicle down payment/repairs so I can get to work & appointments

- *$1,800*: First month’s rent at a new place

- *$1,000*: Groceries, toiletries, utilities for 2 months

- *$500*: Moving costs + gas





If you can’t donate, sharing this helps more than you know. Thank you for seeing us through this Dark time of Need.





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