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A Lifesaving Journey For Jessica

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byShara Massey

A Lifesaving Journey For Jessica

The Story​


For anyone who knows Jessica Ashcraft, you know a woman whose heart overflows with love, faith, and relentless kindness. Living in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, alongside her devoted husband, Scott, and their beloved dog, Gus, Jessica has always been a pillar of warmth and compassion. She is a dedicated Christian woman who loves the Lord deeply, spends her days in prayer, and holds fast to an unwavering belief in God's healing power.​ Jessica also has a unique and joyful passion for pigs—she is a devoted supporter of a sanctuary for rescued pigs, always finding ways to show love to God’s creatures, big and small. But today, the woman who pours so much love into her family, her faith, and her community is facing the hardest fight of her life, and she needs our help.​


The Battle Against Liver Failure


​Jessica is currently suffering from severe liver failure. Despite her strength and her faith, she is unable to obtain the specialized, comprehensive treatment she desperately needs here at home. Her local options are limited, so her and her family have concluded that a liver transplant evaluation at a premier out-of-state facility—such as the renowned Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, or another specialized transplant center—is her best hope for survival.​ As you can imagine, the physical, emotional, and financial toll of this diagnosis has been overwhelming.​


Why She Needs Your Support​


Fighting for life shouldn't be gated by financial barriers, but the practical realities of advanced medical care are steep. We are raising funds to help Jessica and Scott cover the monumental costs associated with:​


Travel and Lodging: Getting Jessica safely from Arkansas to Florida (or another specialized medical hub) for high-level specialist evaluations and multi-day assessments.


​Medical & Transplant Expenses: Copays, specialized testing, post-evaluation care, and medications that are essential before and after a potential transplant procedure.


​Relief for Daily Living: Helping ease the financial strain on Scott as he stands by her side, balancing work and full-time caregiving during this critical window.​


How You Can Help​


If you are able to give, no amount is too small—every dollar brings Jessica one step closer to the specialized care she needs. ​If you aren't in a position to donate financially, we completely understand. You can still play a massive part in Jessica's healing by:​


Sharing this campaign with your friends, family, church groups, and social networks.


​Lifting Jessica up in prayer, joining her and Scott in believing for complete restoration and a path forward to health.​


Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your generosity, your prayers, and your love during this difficult journey. May God bless you.

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