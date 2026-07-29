A life and house lost to Fire

I am Dennis Cyr III, Our family’s life changed forever on may 9th, at 108 Woodmere rd, Stamford, CT, when a fire broke out in our home while we were all sleeping. I was the first to hear the fire alarms and quickly woke up to alert my dad. I ran upstairs to get help and then tried to save my uncle, but by the time i reached the room, it was already filled with smoke and engulfed in flames. Despite me efforts, we lost our beloved uncle and the home we all grew up in was destroyed.





Now, our family is left without a place to live and facing the heartbreaking task of saying goodbye to someone we loved dearly. The house is unlivable, and we are struggling to cover both the funeral expenses for my uncle and the costs of finding a safe place to stay. My uncle was an honorable man who spent his whole life in Stamford and was known in the community as a roofer with Dennis Cyr and Sons. His loss has left a huge hole in our hearts and in our lives.





We are reaching out to our community for help during this incredibly difficult time. Any support you can give—whether it’s a donation or simply sharing our story—would mean the world to us as we try to rebuild and heal. Thank you for keeping our family in your thoughts and for any kindness you can offer.