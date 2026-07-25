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A Legal Battle Against Fraud, and Political Abuse

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTheresa Barbero

Fundraiser funds will be received by Theresa Barbero

A Legal Battle Against Fraud, and Political Abuse

In August 2024, David became a first‑time homebuyer — excited, hopeful, and trusting the licensed professionals who were supposed to protect him. Instead, he walked into a nightmare that no honest person should ever experience.


The home was advertised as “fully remodeled in 2017–2018.” The real estate agent repeated this claim. The home inspector refused to disclose the "major defects" and signed off on the property. The seller provided no disclosure of defects. Every professional involved assured David that the home was safe, updated, and move‑in ready.


None of it was true.


Within days of moving in, the truth began to reveal itself. Broken cast iron pipes leaking in the walls, and loaded with mold, mildew, forcing the homeowner to not use the bathrooms.


Every appliance’s serial number showed manufacturing dates older than advertised. The heater failed. The gas fireplace was broken. The water heater stopped working until David repaired it himself. The air conditioner barely functions. Electrical wiring is dangerously aged — one wire even burned. Several outlets do not work at all.


When it rains, the basement floods.


The home has 2.5 bathrooms, yet we can only use one. Pipes leak. Water lines are broken. The plumbing is failing throughout the house. What was supposed to be a safe home has become a daily struggle to live in.


We filed a civil lawsuit to hold the responsible parties accountable. But instead of justice, we encountered something even more disturbing.


The seller was represented by a state representative. The judge, the state representative, and his legal assistant all live in the same small community of Red Bud.


Our case was blocked from being heard. Motions were ignored. Due process was denied. Politics overshadowed justice.


We are now fighting not only homebuyer fraud — but the abuse of political power.


This fundraiser is our effort to stand up against deception, negligence, and a system that protected the wrong people. We are raising funds to continue our legal battle, repair the damage caused by this fraudulent sale, and bring awareness to the community so no other first‑time homebuyer is misled the way David was.


We believe in truth. We believe in accountability. And we believe that corruption thrives only when people stay silent.


Your support helps us fight back. Your support helps us expose what happened. Your support helps protect future homebuyers in Randolph County and beyond.


Thank you for standing with us in this battle for justice.


Luke 12:2 “There is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed or hidden that will not be made known.”

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