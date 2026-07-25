Help Charlonda Turn Heartbreak Into Legacy

In October 2024, Charlonda experienced the unimaginable.





Her only child, Robert Wayne Sarver Jr., was just 17 years old when he was shot while driving in West Louisville. Despite every effort to save him, Robert's life was taken far too soon, leaving behind a grieving mother whose world changed forever.





No parent should ever have to bury their child.





Over the past 21 months, Charlonda has carried the weight of this devastating loss with remarkable strength and faith. Through the love and support of family and friends, and by pouring herself into the business she built from the ground up—Peachy Clean—she has found purpose one day at a time. Now, that purpose has grown into a vision.





The property where Robert spent his final moments has become available for purchase.

Rather than allowing it to become just another vacant lot, Charlonda wants to reclaim this place of unimaginable pain and transform it into a place of hope, opportunity, and legacy.

Her dream is to establish RWS Legacy Holdings LLC, named in honor of Robert Wayne Sarver Jr. This property would become the foundation for businesses that create opportunity, serve the community, and ensure that Robert's name is remembered not because of how his life ended—but because of the good that continues in his honor.





The vision includes:

Purchasing the two vacant lots near the corner of Dixie Highway and 18th Street. Relocating and expanding Peachy Clean. Creating space for additional businesses. Offering rental opportunities to other local entrepreneurs. Building a permanent, living legacy that reflects Robert's life and Charlonda's unwavering determination.





The immediate goal is simple but incredibly important.





We need to raise $15,000 to purchase the two lots and cover the legal and transfer costs before this opportunity is gone. This is the first step toward turning a place marked by tragedy into a place filled with purpose.





Every gift makes a difference.





Whether you can give $25, $50, $100, or any amount, your generosity brings this vision one step closer to reality. If you're unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others is another meaningful way to help.





Together, we can help a mother honor her son in the most powerful way possible—not by allowing tragedy to define his story, but by helping build a future that carries his name, creates opportunity for others, and stands as a lasting testament to love, resilience, and hope.





Thank you for believing in Charlonda, in Robert's legacy, and in the power of a community to help transform heartbreak into hope.





Message from Charlonda: A Mother’s Promise: The Legacy of Robert Wayne Sarver Jr.





Some people spend a lifetime searching for their purpose. My son, Robert Wayne Sarver Jr., found his through the way he loved others.





Robert was only seventeen years old, but the impact he made on everyone who knew him will last forever. From the very beginning, he was a fighter. Born three months early and weighing only three pounds, he spent the first three months of his life in the NICU. He had a heart murmur, underdeveloped lungs, and endured more doctor appointments than any baby should ever have to face. Yet God had His hand on Robert’s life. His heart healed, his lungs grew stronger, and the tiny baby who once weighed barely over a pound became one of the strongest people I have ever known. He truly was the definition of a warrior.





Robert also had the gentlest soul. He never met a stranger because he believed everyone deserved kindness and compassion. In elementary school, he would sit with children who had disabilities or those who were alone because he never wanted anyone to feel forgotten. If he saw someone experiencing homelessness, he would give whatever money he had. Together, we delivered clothes, food, and anything else we could spare to those in need—not for recognition, but simply because helping others was who he was. He lived with a servant’s heart.





Robert was funny, energetic, respectful, and full of life. He was all boy—always moving, always laughing, and always marching to the beat of his own drum. He was an honor roll student at JTown High School in Louisville, Kentucky, only weeks away from graduation. He was fascinated by investing and the stock market and dreamed of building wealth and creating a future bigger than himself. I had already begun buying him books, and his graduation gift was going to be a laptop so he could continue learning and pursuing those dreams.





One of the qualities I admired most about Robert was his determination. If he wanted something, he worked for it. He never expected life to hand him anything. At just fourteen years old, he walked into McDonald’s by himself and convinced the manager to hire him. He assured them that his parents and grandparents would make sure he got to work every day, and they gave him a chance.





Later, he began working at Popeyes, where he remained for nearly four years. His work ethic, positive attitude, and character stood out so much that when his manager transferred to another Popeyes location, she personally asked Robert to come with her. That relationship didn’t end at work. Even today, she remains a part of our lives because of the impact my son made on her heart. One of Robert’s dreams was to one day own his own Popeyes franchise. Even at such a young age, he was already thinking like an entrepreneur and dreaming about building something that would last.





Before and after his own jobs, Robert was always willing to help me with my cleaning business, especially our first-time cleans and move-out cleanings. He never complained about hard work. He simply showed up, worked hard, and gave his very best. His determination, responsibility, and willingness to serve others made me incredibly proud to call him my son.





Robert taught me that character is measured by how you treat people and how hard you’re willing to work for the life you want. At only seventeen years old, he had already become the kind of young man many adults strive to be.





One month before he left this world, we took our final vacation together to Nevada. During that trip, we shared how proud we were of one another. He celebrated my businesses and told me how proud he was to watch me build them from the ground up. I looked at my son and told him how proud I was of the young man he had become and how bright I knew his future would be. I never imagined those would be some of the last words we would share.





Robert was his father’s and my only child. He was his grandmother’s baby, his grandfather’s one and only grandchild, Aunt Lita’s and Uncle Pookie’s pride and joy, everyone’s favorite cousin, and everyone’s favorite nephew. He brought light into every room he entered and had a remarkable way of making people feel seen, valued, and loved. There will never be another Robert Wayne Sarver Jr.





The loss of Robert has forever changed our family. It is a pain that words can never fully describe and a heartbreak no family should ever have to endure. His absence is felt in every holiday, every birthday, every family gathering, and in the quiet moments in between. Losing him has impacted each of us in ways no one could ever imagine, yet the love he gave us continues to carry us forward.





This land is more than property. This land is the beginning of a promise. A promise that my son’s name will continue to live. A promise that his dreams will not end because his life was cut short.





I may not know everything there is to know about investing or building wealth, but I will learn because those were dreams my son believed in. I will continue building, growing, and creating a legacy in his honor. Everything built here will be built with love, purpose, and the same generous spirit that Robert carried every day of his life.





This land is dedicated to a young man who taught me courage, kindness, generosity, determination, and unconditional love. My son is one of one. He was, and always will be, my greatest blessing, my pride and joy, and the greatest honor of my life.





Although my heart will forever long for one more hug, one more laugh, and one more conversation with my son, I find peace in knowing that his life mattered, his love changed people, and his legacy did not end the day he left this earth. It lives on through every life he touched, every act of kindness done in his name, and every dream I continue to chase because of him. I will spend the rest of my life making sure the world never forgets the name Robert Wayne Sarver Jr., lovingly known as Sonson.





I love you forever, my lil bestie, my Sonson.





Until we meet again. Love always,





Mom