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El llamado a Servir- The Call to Serve

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$20 USD

Fundraiser created byAriana Montero

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ariana Montero

El llamado a Servir- The Call to Serve

"¡Cuán hermosos son los pies de los que anuncian las buenas nuevas! "

— Romanos 10:15

Estaré saliendo en fe a un viaje de 13 semanas para servir a la niñez en comunidades vulnerables en el Medio Oriente & en Asia. En estas regiones, la niñez tiene poco acceso a una educacion basica, muchos no tienen la oportunidad de estudiar y tienen la resposabilidad de trabajar desde temprana edad para ayudar a sustentar sus familias.

Mi misión es romper este ciclo, uniéndome con una organización que busca proveerles una educación esencial y a la misa vez compartiendo la verdad transformadora del Evangelio.


El plan y el impacto

Durante este tiempo, estaré trabajando directamente con estos niños. Al brindarles educación básica, les abrimos las puertas a su futuro. Y lo que es más importante, llevamos esperanza espiritual a zonas que se sienten olvidadas.

Como dice Romanos 10: "¿Cómo oirán si no hay quien les predique? ¿Y cómo predicarán si no son enviados?".

Al unirte a mí, eres parte de la misión de llevar las Buenas Nuevas a estos niños.


¿A dónde van los fondos? (Total: $4,000)

Cada dólar recaudado se destina directamente a hacer posible esta misión.

Aquí un desglose detallado de los $4,000 necesarios:


  1. Pasajes aéreos y viaje: Vuelos internacionales a ambos países.
  2. Transporte terrestre: Para llegar de forma segura a comunidades remotas y aisladas.
  3. Alojamiento y alimentación: Gastos básicos de manutención durante las 13 semanas.
  4. Materiales educativos: Libros, papel y materiales para enseñar a los niños.


Cómo puedes colaborar:

  1. Ora: Por favor, ora por los niños, por un viaje seguro y por su crecimiento espiritual.
  2. Dona: Las donaciones económicas de cualquier cantidad financiarán directamente los recursos necesarios para llegar a estos niños.
  3. Comparte: Comparte este enlace con tu iglesia, amigos y familiares.


¡Gracias por tus oraciones y su apoyo para llevar educación y la luz de Cristo a estos niños!


"How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!"

— Romans 10:15


I will be embarking on a 13-week journey of faith to serve children in vulnerable communities in the Middle East and Asia. In these regions, children have limited access to basic education; many lack the opportunity to study and are forced to work from a young age to help support their families.

My mission is to break this cycle by partnering with an organization that seeks to provide them with essential education while simultaneously sharing the transformative truth of the Gospel.


The Plan and Impact

During this time, I will be on the ground working directly with these children. By introducing foundational education, we are opening doors for their future. More importantly, we are bringing spiritual hope to areas that feel forgotten.

As Romans 10 says, "...how can they hear without someone preaching to them? And how can anyone preach unless they are sent?" 


By partnering with me, you are part of sending the Good News to these kids.


Where the Funds Go ($4,000 Total)

Every dollar raised goes directly toward making this mission possible. Here is the breakdown of the $4,000 needed:

  1. Airfare & Travel: International flights to both countries.
  2. Ground Transportation: Reaching remote, isolated communities safely.
  3. Housing & Food:  living expenses for the 13-week duration.
  4. Educational Supplies: Books, paper, and materials to teach the children.

How You Can Partner With Me

  1. Pray: Please pray for the hearts of the children, safe travel, and spiritual breakthrough.
  2. Give: Financial gifts of any size will directly fund the resources needed to reach these kids.
  3. Share: Please share this link with your church, friends, and family.


Thank you for your prayers and support in bringing education and the light of Christ to these children!


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