A Kidney for Consandra Help Save a Life

Consandra Wright is courageously fighting kidney failure while waiting for the life-changing gift of a kidney transplant. Through every challenge, she continues to stay strong, inspire others, and push forward with faith and determination. Now, she needs the community’s help.





This campaign is dedicated to raising funds for Consandra’s medical expenses related to her kidney transplant journey, including treatments, medications, transportation, recovery support, and everyday living costs during this difficult time. Donations will also help provide campaign materials and awareness tools such as posters, flyers, banners, yard signs, shirts, and promotional items to help spread the word and increase the chances of finding a living donor.





Every donation — big or small — helps bring hope, healing, and visibility to this urgent cause. If you are unable to donate, sharing the campaign and keeping Consandra in your prayers means just as much.





Together, we can help give Consandra a second chance at life.



