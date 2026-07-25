💛A Journey Towards Healing and Independence

My Story

Hello, I felt led by the Lord to create this fundraiser in hopes of receiving support as I work toward safety, healing, and long-term financial independence. For personal reasons, I have chosen to remain anonymous. However, GiveSendGo has verified my identity through its verification and background check process.





I am currently healing from severe childhood trauma of all forms, young adult sexual traumas, church trauma, ongoing familial trauma after disclosing the traumas that happened to me, and substantial grief and loss through death, separation, and abandonment. For the past several years, I have been slowly healing through these traumatic experiences, deepening my relationship with Jesus and the Holy Spirit, and recently working on rebuilding my life.





My Current Situation

I am currently financially dependent on someone who has also been a significant source of emotional, psychological, and spiritual trauma, particularly after I disclosed one of the sexual traumas I experienced. The trauma I have endured from this person has been profound, and remaining financially dependent on someone who has caused significant harm, and who remains in a relationship with one of the people who sexually harmed me, has been incredibly difficult emotionally and psychologically.





I have made multiple attempts to re-enter the workforce in hopes of building a new life apart from this situation. However, because of the severity of my trauma and the continued impact of this person’s actions, I have not yet been able to do so.





My hope is that this fundraiser will allow me to become financially independent from this person and provide the stability needed to continue the intensive healing work required to rebuild my life. I am in a season of deep healing, and I need the time and financial security to focus fully on my recovery so that I can ultimately achieve long-term financial independence.









What Your Support Will Help Provide

The funds raised will help create a stable foundation that will allow me to continue healing while working toward long-term financial independence by helping provide:





Independent housing and utilities Everyday living expenses and essential necessities, including clothing, groceries, personal care items, household supplies, and other basic needs Ongoing veterinary and specialty medical care for my deeply loved cat A peaceful home environment that supports trauma recovery and emotional healing Modest emergency reserves for unexpected veterinary and vehicle expenses





Fundraising Goal

My fundraising goal is approximately $104,000, representing the remainder of my current lease and an additional 18-month planning period.





This additional planning period reflects both my understanding of the healing process from complex trauma and where I believe the Lord is leading me. I hope to be able to return to work before then, but I have learned that healing cannot be forced or placed on a timeline and that recovering from significant complex trauma takes time. Rather than living with the constant fear of running out of financial resources or feeling pressured to return to work before I am ready, my hope is to have a stable foundation that allows me to fully engage in the healing work ahead. That sense of safety and stability is an important part of recovery and will help me work toward my goal of lasting financial independence.





Thank You

I recognize that this is a significant request, and I am sincerely grateful for any support you are able to give. Whether through prayer, encouragement, sharing this fundraiser, or making a financial contribution of any amount, every act of kindness helps move me one step closer to a safe, stable, and independent future.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for caring, and for being part of my journey toward healing, new beginnings, and hope.