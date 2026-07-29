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A Journey Of Courage And Hope🎀

Goal$2,700 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byShatera Briggs

A Journey Of Courage And Hope🎀

Hi there, I am a 34yr old Mother of two beautiful girls ages 13 and 6 yrs of age. I am one of those friends that lights up the room when I enter one but behind this warm smile and love I give Im facing a battle I never wanted to face, Breast Cancer. It started with a lump something I thought was harmless at first but the diagnose was clear as day as the doctor told me I have stage 3 breast cancer. Suddenly my life changed just that fast treatments have been tough chemotherapy thats been draining my energy but I have to be strong for my girls THEY NEED ME!!! Sometimes I get overwhelmed uncertainty of what lies ahead. Through this pain and fear I have to remain strong for my girls with every look of there innocent eyes I try my best to stay strong for them. Cancer is an expensive fight, medical bills the cost of specialized care is a struggle to keep up with. I don't ask for help but today I have the courage to ask. Help me get through this dark Chapter in my life, Friends, Family, strangers, those who believe in the power of HOPE . Helping in this time of need can ease the burden of a treatment and much more for me. So I'm asking for support for my breast Cancer surgery treatment. I try to focus on what really matters everyday , healing and being here for the ones I love and that loves me . Your support can help me have a fighting chance this have been one of the most challenging times of my life, Physically, emotionally and financially. Every donation no matter the size will help me with this journey. Your kindness and support will mean the world to me. Thank u from the bottom of my heart.

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