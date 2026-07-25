A Journey Home, A Run for Hope

Twelve years ago, I left Ireland and made America my home. Since then, my two boys have not seen most of my family back in Ireland, and my daughter, Saoirse, has never stepped foot on Irish soil or most of my siblings and extended family.





This trip is not just about reconnecting family, but it has also become something bigger.





Over the past year, I have lost over 120 pounds and started running for the first time in my life. Recently, my son, who has autism, told me that he loves watching me run because he likes seeing me cross the finish line. He now wants to start running too.





Those words meant more to me than any medal ever could.





I want to show him that we can persevere, struggle, and still accomplish difficult things. I want him to know that challenges do not define us and that with faith, determination, and support, we can do hard things.





As part of this journey, I hope to take on a 20K race in Ireland and raise awareness and support for nonprofits that serve individuals and families impacted by autism.





If you feel you would like to support our journey home and this mission of encouragement and awareness, I would be deeply grateful. Every donation, share, prayer, or word of encouragement means more than I can express.





If you'd prefer to support through my photography, please visit dorphoto.com, where prints are available for purchase.





I have been able to raise some funds thus far through donors and personally have covered a big part, looking to share with folks who might want to help with the final portion. I would appreciate any help for the remaining amount.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. I truly appreciate it.





Would love to have you follow the journey at livetothefull.org





— David O'Riordan