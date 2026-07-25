GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

A Journey Home, A Run for Hope

Goal$2,600 USD
Raised$1,265 USD

Fundraiser created byDavid O'Riordan

Fundraiser funds will be received by David O'Riordan

A Journey Home, A Run for Hope

Twelve years ago, I left Ireland and made America my home. Since then, my two boys have not seen most of my family back in Ireland, and my daughter, Saoirse, has never stepped foot on Irish soil or most of my siblings and extended family.


This trip is not just about reconnecting family, but it has also become something bigger.


Over the past year, I have lost over 120 pounds and started running for the first time in my life. Recently, my son, who has autism, told me that he loves watching me run because he likes seeing me cross the finish line. He now wants to start running too.


Those words meant more to me than any medal ever could.


I want to show him that we can persevere, struggle, and still accomplish difficult things. I want him to know that challenges do not define us and that with faith, determination, and support, we can do hard things.


As part of this journey, I hope to take on a 20K race in Ireland and raise awareness and support for nonprofits that serve individuals and families impacted by autism.


If you feel you would like to support our journey home and this mission of encouragement and awareness, I would be deeply grateful. Every donation, share, prayer, or word of encouragement means more than I can express.


If you'd prefer to support through my photography, please visit dorphoto.com, where prints are available for purchase.


I have been able to raise some funds thus far through donors and personally have covered a big part, looking to share with folks who might want to help with the final portion. I would appreciate any help for the remaining amount.


From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. I truly appreciate it.


Would love to have you follow the journey at livetothefull.org


— David O'Riordan

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,050 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve