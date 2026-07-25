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After Years of Being Strong, I’m Choosing Myself

Goal€4,500 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byKim Van Der Vecht

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kim Van Der Vecht

After Years of Being Strong, I’m Choosing Myself

For many years, I have been the person who keeps going. The person who stays strong, handles what comes her way, and carries things quietly.

Today, I am taking a step that does not come naturally to me: asking for support.

My dream is to travel to Thailand in November 2026 for three weeks. This journey is not about a luxury holiday or escaping my life. It is about creating space to breathe, reflect, reconnect with myself, and begin a new chapter.

Life has asked a lot from me. Since I was 18, I have lived with health challenges. At 28, I went through cancer with lymph node involvement, and since then hospital visits, check-ups, and moments of uncertainty have been part of my life.

I do not share this because I want people to feel sorry for me. My journey with cancer is a part of my story, but it does not define me. It has taught me strength, gratitude, and how precious life really is.

But after so many years of always being strong and dealing with things on my own, I have realized something important: I also deserve moments of peace, care, and time to reconnect with the person behind all the responsibilities.

Thailand has always represented something special to me: nature, simplicity, connection, and a slower pace of life. During this trip I hope to explore the islands, experience diving, spend time in nature, and also give something back by supporting or connecting with local communities along the way.

I have tried to make this dream possible by myself, but financially it is a challenge. That is why I am reaching out beyond my own circle and sharing my story with people who may understand what it means to need a moment to start again.

Every contribution, big or small, will help me make this meaningful journey possible.

If you cannot contribute, sharing my story would already mean a lot.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for being part of this new chapter.

With gratitude, Kim

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