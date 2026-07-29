A Humble Request for Two Wheels and New Horizons

It isn’t easy for me to reach out and ask for help like this, and I do so with a genuinely humble heart. Recently, at 42 years old, I unexpectedly got the absolute "itch" to get a motorcycle, largely inspired by watching the Bikes and Beards YouTube channel. Honestly, if you haven't watched them yet, you need to go check them out—the creator’s faith is incredibly inspiring, and seeing a bunch of guys having that much pure, unadulterated fun just following their passion for riding makes you want to go out and buy a bike immediately (clearly, it worked on me!).

Beyond just wanting a motorcycle, everything going on in the world right now has made me want to start this GiveSendGo as a way to remind myself, and hopefully others, that people are still genuinely generous and good. It's a reminder that when we come together and help one another, we can truly accomplish anything, and that the world we live in is nowhere near as bad as some make it out to be. To be completely transparent, I don't have to have a motorcycle, and I’ve honestly been a bit on the fence about whether owning one is the right move for me. Because of that, I’m truly looking at this campaign as a sign—if the requested amount is raised, I'll know it’s meant to be.

If it is, this bike will be more than just a means of transportation; it represents a path to a simpler, more intentional way of living, a way to connect deeply with the world around me, and a source of quiet peace. I am fully aware of the numerous urgent needs in the world right now, which is why I am incredibly grateful for even a moment of your time. Please, please, please only donate if you feel truly led to support my journey. Know that any contribution, no matter the size, will be received with profound gratitude and will directly help me get on the road, and any funds that do not go toward the purchase of the motorcycle itself will be used for proper safety gear to wear while riding. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, your generosity, and your prayers.

Sincerely,

Jonathan