A Humble Request for Support

Dear Community,

​I am writing to you today with a vulnerable heart to ask for a helping hand. Recently, I have fallen on some tough times, and the financial stress of keeping up with daily living expenses and mounting bills has become overwhelming.

​It is never easy to ask for help, but I have reached a point where I cannot navigate this hurdle alone. Despite my best efforts to keep up, I have fallen behind on immediate, essential bills, and the weight of trying to figure it all out has become incredibly heavy.

​I am trying to raise $1500 to help cover these basic living expenses, catch up on past-due balances, and regain some solid ground. This support would mean the absolute world to me. It would provide the breathing room I desperately need to get back on my feet and focus on moving forward without the constant panic of financial instability.

​Whether you can spare a few dollars or simply share this message with your own network, your kindness and generosity will make a massive difference in my life. It takes a village, and I am humbly reaching out to mine.

​If you are in a position to contribute and help me bridge this gap. ​Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read this, for your compassion, and for any support you can provide during this difficult season.

​With deepest gratitude,

​Lori