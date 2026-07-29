A Humble Plea for Support – For My Mother’s Battle

Dear Kind Friends, Family, and Compassionate Hearts,

I am reaching out to you today with a heavy heart and trembling hands, to share a difficult challenge that our family is facing right now. My beloved mother has been diagnosed with Colon Cancer, and our lives have turned upside down as we navigate this painful journey.





She has been admitted to the hospital and urgently requires proper medical care, including necessary surgery and a series of chemotherapy sessions—treatments that are vital to give her a fighting chance to recover and return to being the warm, caring, and loving mother we know. She has spent her whole life caring for us, sacrificing everything just to give us a good life, and now that she needs us the most, it is our turn to fight for her.





However, the cost of hospitalization, surgery, medications, and ongoing treatment is far beyond what our family can afford. We have exhausted all our limited resources, and despite our best efforts, the medical expenses continue to pile up, becoming a heavy burden we can no longer carry alone.





It is with great humility that I knock on your kind hearts today, asking for any amount of financial assistance or support you may be able to share. No amount is too small—every single peso or dollar will go directly toward her hospital bills, treatment, and medicines, and will bring us one step closer to saving her life. Even your heartfelt prayers, words of encouragement, and sharing of this message mean the world to us and give us strength to keep going.





My mother is a strong, kind, and wonderful person who still has so much love to give and so many dreams to live for. We hold on to hope that with proper care and God’s grace, she will overcome this illness.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read our story. May God return your kindness a thousand times over, and may He bless you and your family with good health, safety, and abundance.

With deepest gratitude and respect,

Bishop Jun Andrew Regidor

Metropolitan of APC in the Philippines