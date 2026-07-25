A Housewarming Blessing for Catherine and Ernesto

Many of you know and love Catherine and Ernesto and know firsthand what a blessing they have been to so many people over the years. Through their kindness, generosity, encouragement, and faithful hearts, they have touched countless lives and quietly served others in ways both big and small.





After much prayer, hard work, and waiting, they are finally purchasing their very first home—something they have dreamed about for a long time.





As anyone who has purchased a home knows, the down payment and closing costs are only the beginning. There are always unexpected projects, repairs, furnishings, and all the little things that help transform a house into a home.





A few of us thought it would be meaningful to bless them with a virtual housewarming gift. There is absolutely no obligation, but if Catherine and Ernesto have ever encouraged you, prayed for you, supported your family, or simply been a blessing in your life, this is an opportunity to love on them in return.





Whether your gift is large or small, we know it will be received with gratitude and will help make this exciting new chapter a little sweeter.





Over the years, they have so often been the hands and feet of Jesus to others. This is simply an opportunity for us to bless them in return.





More than anything, we hope this gift serves as a reminder that they are deeply loved, appreciated, and celebrated by the many lives they have impacted.





Congratulations, Catherine and Ernesto! We are rejoicing with you and thanking God for this answered prayer.





If you would like to participate, you are also welcome to include a note of encouragement or prayer for their family as they begin this new chapter.



