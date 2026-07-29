A house that my kids can play outside

I am a single blessed Mommy of 3 autistic spirited kids. We are blessed to have a apt but my kids are constantly bullied. My 11 year old son was bullied so much at school I started homeschooling him. He can not even go outside without getting hit in the face. My 4 year old son tried to be nice to the children at our apartment complex and they destroyed his toys. There is also police at our apartment complex because of the neighborhood crime!





I have housing so glory to God we can move. Also I am trying to work though my 11 month old daughter's will not have $ for daycare 06/2027 so I can work 1 months though honestly I don't think I can save enough for our deposit + bills.





Please I just want my kids to not be scared when they play outside! Thank you have a blessed day ☦️ If you can not donate the most powerful thing is 🙏







