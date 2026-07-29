A hope to help build our family

​For the past year, our family has been navigating an unimaginable darkness. Almost one year ago, my husband’s only biological child passed away in a tragic accident. In an instant, our lives were shattered, and we were left with a profound sense of loss that words cannot fully capture. This past year has been about surviving the unthinkable, but today, we are looking toward the future and a chance to bring light back into our lives.

​The reality of our situation is that we cannot conceive a child without IVF. The most painful and challenging part of this entire journey is the quiet, heavy fear that we may never be able to have a child together. My husband is, without a doubt, the best person I have ever known. Watching him navigate the grief of losing a child, while knowing he may never get the chance to be a father again, is heartbreaking. He has so much love left to give, and he deserves that chance.

​Receiving this grant would mean everything to us. After a year of feeling like we have lost absolutely everything, this opportunity represents hope. It is more than just a money for ivf ; it is a lifeline. It offers us the chance to carry on my husband's bloodline, bring a beautiful new life into this world, and open a vital chapter of healing for our entire family.