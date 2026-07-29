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A Home for the Bennetts

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJohn Bennett

Fundraiser funds will be received by John Bennett

A Home for the Bennetts

​Hi everyone,


​We are coming to you today with humble hearts and a request for support as our family navigates a very challenging season. As many of you know, our family of eight has been without a home of our own for several months.


​Earlier this year, a catastrophic plumbing failure caused our house to flood, leaving it completely uninhabitable. Since then, the nine of us—my wife, seven of our eight children, and I—have been sharing a small, two-bedroom home with my mother. While we are incredibly grateful for her hospitality and the roof over our heads, the reality of ten people in such a small space is reaching a breaking point.


​The Current Struggle

We have been actively searching for a new home, but the road has been difficult. We’ve had several promising leads fall through at the last minute, and the rental market is incredibly tight for a family of our size. Because of this, we are casting a wide net and are even preparing for the possibility of relocating out of state if that is where the right door opens.


​The Need

The biggest hurdle we face is being "move-ready" the second a landlord says yes. For a family of eight, the upfront costs—security deposits, first month’s rent, and the logistics of a potentially long-distance move—are daunting. We are seeking to raise $5,000 to combine with our savings to establish a relocation fund. This will ensure that when God provides the right home, we have the financial means to secure it immediately.


​Our Faith

This journey has been testing, but we are walking it with hope. We fully trust in God’s provision for our family. We stand firmly on the blood-bought promise of Romans 8:28: "And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose." We believe that even this season of displacement and the "no's" we have received so far are being used for a greater purpose--Our good and His Glory.


How You Can Help

If you feel led to give, please know that no amount is too small. Your support will help us bridge the gap from displacement to stability. If you are unable to give financially, we would be just as grateful for your prayers for a lead on a home and for you to share this link with your own community.


​With gratitude and in faith,

​The Bennett Family

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