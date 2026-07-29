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A Home For Me and My Son No One Can Take Away

Goal$9,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bybrianne bihari

Fundraiser funds will be received by brianne bihari

A Home For Me and My Son No One Can Take Away

Our Permanent Path to Safety: A Home No One Can Take Away

My name is Brianne, and for the last few years, I have been trying to survive the sudden loss of my fiance to a drunk driver, the loss of the home we shared, first time experiencing homelessness, and now a toxic and abusive environment. Anyone who has been there knows the paralyzing fear of leaving—not because you don't want to, but because you have nowhere to go. In the Sacramento area, a two-bedroom apartment costs $2,000 a month. On my own, that isn't just a challenge; it’s an impossibility.

But I am done surviving. I am ready to live.

I am a mother to a 16-year-old son, Nathan. Because of my current living situation, he isn't able to live with me full-time. As his mother, it breaks my heart every day that he is missing out on the stability of a home with me before he turns 18. This fundraiser is my battle plan to fix that—permanently.

I am raising $9,000 to purchase a used travel trailer. This isn’t a temporary fix or a "vacation" idea. This is a strategic move for permanent independence. My children's father has already agreed to provide a safe space for us to park it.

Why a travel trailer?

  1. Ownership: Once it is bought, it is mine. I will never have to wake up wondering if I can afford rent or if we will be evicted.
  2. Safety: It allows me to leave an abusive situation today and provides a literal "lock" on a door that belongs only to me.
  3. Family: Most importantly, it gives Nathan his own space and his mom back. It allows us to be a family under one roof during these final, vital years of his childhood.

I have spent my career in healthcare operations and insurance triage—I know how to manage, how to work hard, and how to fix problems. I am not looking for a handout; I am looking for a "hand-up" to get across the finish line of freedom.

Your donation goes directly toward the purchase of a used unit (I am looking at trailers in the $5k–$10k range). Every dollar is a brick in the wall of safety I am building for my son and me.

Thank you for seeing our value and for helping me bring my son home.

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