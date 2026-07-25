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A Home for Family & Ministry in Romania

Goallei 1,306,000 RON
Raisedlei 0 RON

Fundraiser created byCosti Keenan

Fundraiser funds will be received by Costi Keenan

A Home for Family & Ministry in Romania

A Home for Family & Ministry in Romania

Hi, we’re Costi and Lizzy Keenan.

Over 11 years ago, God called our family from California to Romania. What began as a step of faith has become our life’s calling. Since then, we’ve had the privilege of serving vulnerable children, strengthening families, planting a church, discipling young people, and sharing the hope of Jesus throughout Romania.

During those years, our family has grown in ways we never expected. Today we’re raising five daughters. Our three biological girls are now 17 (almost 18), 16, and 12. The Lord also led us to adopt two precious girls, Emi and Georgia, both of whom have significant medical needs. Caring for them has been one of the greatest blessings of our lives, but it has also shown us that our current home can no longer meet our family’s needs.

For years we’ve prayed that, if it was God’s will, He would provide a permanent, accessible home where our family could grow while continuing to serve the people He has called us to.

Recently, after much prayer, we met with an architect who took the time to hear our story and understand the needs of our family. He believes our vision is possible and is willing to help us every step of the way. The first phase includes architectural plans, engineering, permits, surveys, utility planning, and everything necessary before construction can begin.

The estimated cost for this first phase is approximately $25,000–30,000, and the complete home is expected to cost between $250,000 and $300,000.

One of the most meaningful parts of this story is the land itself. More than 25 years ago, this property was purchased with the vision of one day becoming a place where people could gather for ministry, retreats, conferences, camps, and discipleship. I remember when that vision first began. For many years the land sat untouched, waiting for God’s timing.

Today, we have the privilege of caring for that property and moving the vision forward. Building our family home there is the first step. It allows us to remain close to the ministries we serve every week while laying the foundation for what we hope will one day become a community center, retreat and conference facilities, cabins for camps and mission teams, and a place where lives are transformed through the Gospel.

Looking back, we’re amazed at how the Lord has brought everything full circle.

This fundraiser is about much more than building a house. It’s about creating a safe, accessible home for our family—especially for Emi and Georgia—and establishing a place from which we can continue serving others for many years to come.

If you feel led to partner with us, we would be incredibly grateful. Whether through prayer, sharing this campaign, or giving financially, every act of generosity helps move this vision forward.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for praying for our family, and for considering being part of what God is doing in Romania.

With love,

Costi & Lizzy Keenan


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