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A Home for Emma

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMari Mendez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mari Mendez

A Home for Emma

A Home for Emma & Our Growing Family

In August of 2024, our lives changed in a way we never could have imagined.

Two members of our community, Linda and Larry — complete strangers to us at the time — reached out with an unimaginable request. They had been raising their 2-year-old granddaughter, Emma, after she had been removed from her biological mother’s care by Child Protective Services. Within just three months of each other, both Linda and Larry received terminal cancer diagnoses.

Facing the heartbreaking reality that they would soon be gone, and with no family members willing or able to care for Emma, they asked if we would consider adopting her.

Without hesitation, my husband and I knew in our hearts that we could not allow this little girl to enter the foster care system. Jesus was giving us an opportunity to be His hands and feet and simultaneously teach our children what sacrificial love does. We said yes - knowing fully well that we live in a very small condo, but that God is our Provider and is able to do exceedingly, abundantly above anything we can think or imagine - Romans 8:28!

In December of 2024, Linda and Larry tragically passed away only seven days apart. The beginning of 2025 became a season filled with grief, court hearings, home evaluations, interviews, and an emergency Child Protective Services review process to ensure our family could provide Emma with the safe and loving home she deserved.

Through every obstacle, we remained committed to one thing: making sure Emma would always feel wanted, protected, and deeply loved.

Today, we are a family of six with children ages 13, 9, 8, and 2. While our hearts have expanded tremendously, our small two-bedroom condo has not. We are quickly outgrowing the limited space, and we are now working toward finding a home where all of our children can truly thrive.

We are not asking for someone to buy us a house. We are simply asking for help bridging the gap toward a down payment and closing costs so we can provide our children — especially Emma — with the stability, security, and permanence they deserve after such tremendous loss and transition at such a young age.

A home would mean:

• Bedrooms for our growing children

• Stability and consistency for Emma

• A safe space to build memories and traditions together

• Room for our family to heal, grow, and flourish

If you feel led to support our family, whether through a donation, a prayer, or simply sharing our story, we are deeply grateful.

Thank you for helping us give Emma — and all of our children — the forever home they deserve.

With love and gratitude,

Mari & Family


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