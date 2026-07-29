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A Home and Hope for MJ

Goal$300,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMyster Wilson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Myster Wilson

A Home and Hope for MJ

My name is Myster, and I never imagined I would be asking for help like this.


Our family is facing the possibility of homelessness while caring for our son, MJ, who has been fighting battles since he was just 3 months old.


At only 3 months of age, MJ became critically ill and suffered multiple strokes that affected parts of his brain. Since then, our lives have changed forever. He continues to struggle with seizures and developmental delays as a result of the damage caused by those strokes.


Today, at 15 months old, MJ is still unable to crawl or walk. Every milestone that many families celebrate has become another challenge for him to overcome. Yet through it all, he continues to fight with a strength that inspires everyone around him.


His mother has been by his side every step of the way. Through hospital stays, doctor’s appointments, therapies, sleepless nights, seizures, and uncertainty, she has never left his side. While being pregnant.Together, we have done everything possible to give MJ the care, love, and support he deserves.


MJ also has siblings who are struggling through this difficult season with us. They have watched their brother endure more in his short life than most people experience in years. They have also felt the stress and uncertainty that comes with a family fighting to stay afloat.


While managing MJ’s medical needs and caring for our family, we are now facing a housing crisis. We are doing everything we can to keep a roof over our children’s heads, but the financial burden has become overwhelming.


The funds raised will help us:


Prevent homelessness and maintain stable housing

Provide a safe environment for MJ and his siblings

Cover disability-related expenses and ongoing care

Assist with transportation, therapies, and essential needs

Help our family remain together during this challenging time


As parents, all we want is for our children to feel safe, loved, and secure. Right now, we are asking for help from our community to make that possible.


Every donation, share, prayer, and word of encouragement means more than we can express. If you are unable to give, simply sharing our story can make a tremendous difference.


Thank you for taking the time to read about MJ’s journey and for helping our family through one of the most difficult chapters of our lives.


With gratitude,


Myster

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