My family and I are trying to secure a new rental home and need help with the security deposit and moving expenses.





We are a family of four with two children and are working hard to find stable housing. Due to recent circumstances, we need to move and are having difficulty coming up with the deposit required to get into a new home. We have found rental options within our budget, but the upfront costs are more than we can afford right now, having to pay for a week hotel stay took most of everything we had just to make sure we weren't on the streets.





Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward the security deposit, application fees, and moving costs. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much to us.





We are grateful for any support during this difficult time. Thank you for helping our family move into a safe and stable home.





With gratitude,





Courtney and Family