A Helping Hand

Life has been incredibly challenging lately. I've been living in a hotel while doing everything I can to stay on my feet, and despite having a job and working hard every day, I recently had my car repossessed.





Without my car, it's much harder to get to work, which puts my income and my ability to get back on my feet at risk. I'm not asking for a handout—I'm asking for a chance to keep moving forward.





I'm trying to raise $2,000 by July 27 to get my car back before I lose the opportunity to reclaim it. Having my vehicle is essential for getting to work, earning a paycheck, and continuing to work toward stable housing. Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward helping me recover my car and keep me moving forward.





If you're unable to donate, please consider sharing my fundraiser. Every share helps me reach more people, and every act of kindness brings me one step closer to getting back on my feet.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support, prayers, or encouragement you can offer. Your generosity means more than words can express.