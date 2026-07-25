A helping hand.

My name is Ashley Smith, and I'm from Liberty, Missouri.

Earlier this year, my wife was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer on January 6, 2026. After a courageous fight, she passed away on March 2, 2026. Just one day later, on March 3, our family also lost my uncle. Within 24 hours, my 11-year-old daughter experienced the heartbreaking loss of two people she loved.

During my wife's illness, I also lost my job after working there for five years. Since then, I've been applying for jobs every day and searching on Indeed, hoping for the opportunity to get back to work. While I wait for interviews and a new job, things have become very difficult financially.

It's not easy for me to ask for help, but right now I truly need it. Any donation, no matter the amount, will help my daughter and me get through this difficult time until I'm able to get back on my feet.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone who is willing to help, donate, share our story, or keep us in your thoughts. Your kindness and support mean more to us than words can express.