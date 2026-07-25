A Helping Hand Toward a New Beginning

I am asking for help during a very challenging chapter of my life. I am working hard to rebuild after experiencing a major hardship and being displaced from my home after a house fire where we lost everthing.

I have found an opportunity to secure housing, but I need help with the final step — a $450 utility deposits to get services connected and move in.

I believe that God opens doors through people, and I am humbly asking for anyone who feels led to help me reach this goal. This assistance would help provide stability, safety, and a place where I can continue rebuilding.

Whether you are able to donate, share, or simply offer a prayer, I am grateful.

Thank you for showing kindness during a time when it means so much.