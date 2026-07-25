A Helping Hand for Vincent.

We all, at some point, have been prey to scammers, and people with evil motives taht make a living by taking advantage of hard-working people. That's the case right now with our brother Vincent and his wife. Vincent was called by a scammer who appeared to be a legitimate bank representative and told him his account was compromised. Vincent then began transferring money to another account. Long story short... they got scammed.





There has been an approach to the bank to report the issue, but this was funds taht were "willingly transferred," therefore it's a complicated case to receive assistance with.

Would you please prayerfully consider extending financial help to Vincent? His wife is pregnant, and rent is due on the 30th. I thank you in advance for your prayers and much-needed help. God bless you richly.





Acts 20:35 35 In everything, I showed you that by this kind of hard work we must help the weak, remembering the words of the Lord Jesus Himself: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’”