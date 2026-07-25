A Helping Hand for Reliable Transportation

I’m raising funds to help me purchase a reliable car so I can continue working, attending college, and building a better future for myself. Over the past several months, I’ve been working hard to stay focused on my goals. I attend college while also working, and having dependable transportation is essential. Unfortunately, my current transportation situation has made it difficult to get to work, and other important responsibilities. A reliable car would allow me to get to school on time, keep a steady income, attend appointments, and continue working toward my career goals without worrying about how I’ll get from place to place. This isn’t just about buying a vehicle—it’s about creating stability and opening doors to more opportunities. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to reaching this goal. If you’re unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with your friends and family would mean just as much. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting me during this important chapter of my life. Your kindness, generosity, and encouragement truly mean the world to me.❤️