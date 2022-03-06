A Helping Hand for My Son and Me

Hello My Names Nani and first of all ,Thank you for taking the time to read our story. My son and I are currently going through a very difficult chapter, and I am reaching out with an open heart in hopes of receiving some support and kindness.

My son is autistic, and over the past few years I have dedicated myself to making sure he receives the love, care, and support he needs. His needs have required my full attention, and unfortunately, I had to step away from work during a time when I was needed most as his mother. Because of this, I lost my job and have been struggling to regain financial stability.

Right now, my son and I are in between homes and working hard to get back on our feet and find a safe, stable place to call home again. This has been one of the hardest experiences we have faced, but I remain hopeful and committed to doing everything I can to build a better future for my son.

Asking for help is not easy, but I am grateful for any kindness or support that someone may be able to offer. Any contribution, no matter how small, would help us with basic needs and give us the opportunity to move closer to stability.

Thank you for taking the time to hear our story. Your compassion, generosity, and support mean more than words can express, and I truly appreciate everyone who helps us during this difficult time. May God Bless You All.



