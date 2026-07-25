A helping hand for my family

Hello, my name is musa bah and I am from The Gambia. I am the oldest child in my family, and I help care for my mother and my younger siblings.





Life has become very difficult for us. We are struggling to afford food, basic household needs, and other daily expenses. I created this fundraiser because I want to give my family hope during this hard time. Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward food, essential supplies, and helping us get through each day.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more than words can express. Thank you for taking the time to read our story, and may God bless you and your family.