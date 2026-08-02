A Helping Hand for Filipino Family

I am starting this fundraiser to extend a helping hand to Filipino families and individuals who are struggling with poverty and difficult circumstances.

Many of our fellow Filipinos are working hard every day but still struggle to provide basic needs such as food, school supplies, and other necessities. Through this fundraiser, I hope to bring together people who are willing to share even a small amount to help someone in need.

Every contribution, big or small, can make a meaningful difference. The funds raised will be used to provide practical assistance to people and families who genuinely need support.

I believe that when we help one another, we can give hope to those who are going through difficult times. Thank you for considering supporting this cause and for being part of a community that cares