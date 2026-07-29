A Helping Hand During a Difficult Time

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve had to do, but I’m reaching out because I need assistance covering this month’s rent. I am a 19-year-old cosmetology student working toward my dream of becoming a hairstylist. While attending school, I’m also doing my best to work and support myself, but balancing education, living expenses, and everyday costs has become incredibly difficult.

The $500 I’m raising will go directly toward paying this month’s rent for the room I live in. Having a safe place to stay is something I never take for granted, but right now the financial pressure of school and basic living expenses has left me struggling to keep up.

I’m working hard to build a better future for myself through education, and giving up is not an option. Every day I put in the effort to move closer to my goals, but sometimes even the hardest work isn’t enough to get through a difficult month alone.

Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean more than I can express. If you’re unable to contribute, sharing my fundraiser would also help tremendously. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting a young student who is doing everything she can to create a better future.