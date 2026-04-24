A Helping Hand During a Difficult Time

Hello, my name is Amy. I am a single mother working hard to support my family. Recently, my work hours were reduced from full-time to part-time, making it difficult to keep up with my monthly rent and essential bills. I am asking for help to avoid falling behind and to keep a stable home for my son. Any donation, no matter how small, will make a huge difference for us during this challenging time. Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers.



