A Little Help on a Hard Road — Trusting God

Hi, my name is Ashley. This has been one of the hardest seasons of my life, and I’m leaning on faith, prayer, and the kindness of others to get through it.

I’m dealing with ongoing medical needs, including managing my insulin and keeping it properly stored. At the same time, my living situation has become unstable and unpredictable. I’ve been trying to hold everything together, but the truth is: I can’t do this alone anymore.

I’ve tried other fundraising platforms, but GiveSendGo feels like the right place — a community where faith, compassion, and prayer matter just as much as donations. I’m asking for help to cover the essentials I need to stay safe, stable, and healthy:

A reliable way to keep my insulin cold Basic supplies Living supplies Emergency needs P.O. Box: safe place for my mail to go A little breathing room so I can get back on my feet

I’m not asking for luxury. I’m asking for survival, stability, and a chance to rebuild with dignity.

Through everything, I’m holding onto this truth:

“God is within her, she will not fall.” — Psalm 46:5

I believe God places the right people in our path at the right time. If you feel led to give, pray, or share this page, I’m deeply grateful. Every act of kindness helps more than you know.

Thank you for reading my story and for being part of my journey.

Prayer Request

Lord, I ask for strength, stability, and provision during this difficult season. Please guide the hearts of those who see this page, and bless them for their compassion. Help me stay safe, healthy, and hopeful as I navigate these challenges. Amen.

If you feel led to pray for me, I appreciate it more than words can express.