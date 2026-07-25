A Hard Lesson: Help Me Recover My Lost Salary.

Hello everyone,

My name is Noor, and I am reaching out to the Dubai community for temporary, urgent help.

This week, I made a devastating mistake. After withdrawing my monthly salary of 12,000 AED to pay my upcoming rent and bills, I went to the beach to clear my head. In a moment of complete distraction, I accidentally left the envelope of cash behind on the beach. By the time I realized what I had done and went back to look for it, the money was entirely gone.

Losing 12,000 AED in a single second has left me completely vulnerable. When you live and work in Dubai, your monthly salary is your entire lifeline. I now face immediate consequences, as I have no remaining funds to cover my basic living costs or absolute necessities for this month.

I am not looking for a handout, but a temporary bridge to keep my head above water until my next payday. Every single dirham raised will go directly toward the following immediate expenses:

Rent: Keeping a roof over my head and avoiding eviction. Family Support: Ensuring my family’s daily essential food and needs are met. Utility Bills: Paying DEWA and internet bills to prevent immediate disconnection. Pressing Debts: Meeting minimum bank or loan payments to keep my financial standing clear.

It is incredibly humbling and difficult for me to ask for help like this, but I am in a corner. If you can contribute even a small amount, it will directly prevent my family from facing a financial and legal crisis this month.

If you cannot donate, simply sharing this post with your network would mean the world to me. Thank you for your kindness, understanding, and support during this stressful time.







