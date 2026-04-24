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A Hand Up,Not A Hand Out

Goal$10,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byTheresa Eppert

A Hand Up,Not A Hand Out

Imagine going through this life being abused (every type of abuse) the first abusers being mother and siblings.

The armed forces gave an unconditional discharge to a Father who was awarded by a judge at court, sole parental custody of his 10 year old daughter.

Imagine losing that father at age 21 after only spending 11 years together.

Father the only one who truly protected and loved unconditionally.

Father who after hearing a loud commotion and discovering his son had thrown a large knife at his daughters head; that Father suddenly taken by heart attack a few weeks later!

Imagine an estranged mother brainwashing & turning siblings away & siblings & mother continuing betrayal,physical and mental abuse throughout the life journey.

Imagine having a child, and as an only parent raising the child,then becoming a grand parent to three children,then being constantly abused by (narcissistic & addict) now adult child; then being turned away from grandchildren who were brainwashed by their mother.

Imagine kids getting older hence not needed as BB sitter suddenly not a respected grandmother and being elder abused by grand children and their mother.

Imagine sacrificing years to help raise those grandchildren only to be hated by two of them.

Imagine having no one,no support as an elder.

Unfortunately all the abuse throughout the journey had caused so many mental health issues,.. including ptsd, social anxiety,social awkwardness.

Imagine facing end of life journey alone with no family after giving selflessly over 38 years and having nobody to show for it!

Imagine being alone with heart,health problems,needing to get to Dr appointments but not able to use public transit,not having support for transportation.

I am asking for a hand up,not a hand out!

I need a vehicle to save the rest of my life and then thrive,not just survive,to begin the last leg of my journey.

Not seeking pity.

Any help is appreciated including prayers.

Thanks so very much in advance for understanding and support!

Kind regards

Ms TME

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