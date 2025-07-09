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A Hand Up While I Await Disability Approval

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLetti Cohen

A Hand Up While I Await Disability Approval

Hello, and thank you for taking the time to read my story.

Over the past few years, my health has declined significantly due to chronic autoimmune illness. The symptoms have made it increasingly difficult for me to work consistently, and I have reached the point where I have applied for disability benefits. Unfortunately, as many people know, the approval process can take months—and sometimes even longer.

While I wait for a decision, I am doing everything I can to make ends meet. I continue to work when my health allows, but my income is no longer enough to cover my basic living expenses. Every month has become a struggle to keep up with my mortgage, utilities, food, medical costs, transportation, and other essential bills.

Asking for help is not easy for me. I have always tried to take care of myself, but I have reached a place where I need the kindness and generosity of others to help me through this difficult season.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward my basic living expenses while I wait for my disability claim to be processed. If you're unable to give financially, I would be incredibly grateful if you would share my fundraiser and keep me in your prayers.

Thank you for your compassion, encouragement, and support. Your generosity gives me hope that I can make it through this challenging time until I am able to receive the assistance I need.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Letti

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