A Hand Up, Not a Handout Seeking Stability





Hi,





I’m writing this because I’m at a point where I have to swallow my pride and ask for help, which is not easy for me. My name is Ernesto Cruz, I’m 38, and I’ve been trying to keep my head above water since my mom passed away in 2019.





I work hard. My mom taught me that you never take handouts; you work for what you have. I’m currently working a part-time job while going to school for Business Administration, but I can’t seem to catch a break. I am facing homelessness and have been sleeping on friends' couches just to get by. I pay my friend what I can because I hate being a burden, but it leaves me with no money to save for a place of my own.





I just want to have a place to call home. I’m a mechanic by trade, and I’m willing to get my hands dirty and work for my money. I have looked at used vans and mobile homes that I can fix up, but even those require an upfront cost that I just don't have right now. Apartments are impossible because they want first month, last month, and a deposit—I don't have the cash for that while I'm just trying to eat and keep my car running.





I know it’s a lot to ask, but I’m hoping someone can help me get over this first hurdle. I’m not asking for a handout forever; I’m just asking for a push to get me stable. I just need a roof over my head so I can go to work and school every day with a clear mind.





I have a strong mind, and I will make it through this. I just need a little help right now to make that happen.

God Bless.

Thank you for reading,





Ernesto Cruz