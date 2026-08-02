A Hand Up, Not a Handout: Journey Back to Work

To everyone taking the time to read my story,

Thank you.

Whether you choose to donate, share this campaign, or simply say a prayer for me, your kindness means more than I can express.

Writing this has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.

For most of my life, I’ve been the person helping others. I’ve spent more than twenty years in the hospitality and restaurant industry, working my way up from the bottom. I didn’t inherit a business. I didn’t have powerful connections. I didn’t have shortcuts.

I started with the jobs that many people overlook. I learned what it meant to work long shifts, miss holidays, solve problems under pressure, and earn respect through consistency rather than titles.

Over time, that work ethic opened doors. I advanced into restaurant leadership, district management, training, franchise development, and operations. I had the privilege of opening new restaurants, developing future leaders, improving struggling locations, and helping teams grow personally and professionally.

My greatest pride has never been my job title.

It has always been knowing that I helped other people build better lives for themselves.

I believed—and still believe—that America rewards people who are willing to work hard, take responsibility, and never stop learning.

Then my life changed.

About a year ago, I experienced serious personal and health challenges that ultimately resulted in losing my job.

Losing employment is difficult enough.

Losing your career is something entirely different.

When you’ve dedicated decades to one profession, your work becomes part of your identity. Overnight, the routine you built disappears. The phone stops ringing. Your calendar empties. The confidence you spent years developing begins to fade.

Still, I refused to quit.

I updated my résumé.

I rewrote cover letters.

I practiced interviews.

I applied for leadership roles, district manager positions, franchise consultant opportunities, operations positions, training roles, business development openings, hospitality management jobs, and anything else where I knew my experience could create value.

I have submitted application after application.

Interview after interview.

Week after week.

Month after month.

Every time I received another rejection, I reminded myself that character is revealed during adversity—not comfort.

I kept believing that my next opportunity was around the corner.

But that opportunity has yet to arrive.

Like many Americans, I believe our country should continue creating opportunities for qualified workers who have invested their lives in building careers here. I believe employers should value experience, dedication, integrity, and a proven work ethic. I know many people share concerns about how difficult today’s job market has become, and while I can’t explain every hiring decision, I can say that the competition has been unlike anything I’ve experienced in my career.

Despite that, I refuse to become bitter.

I refuse to give up.

Instead, I choose hope.

I choose perseverance.

I choose faith.

Those values were instilled in me long before I entered the workforce.

I believe in earning what I have.

I believe in taking responsibility for my future.

I believe in helping my neighbors.

I believe that when one American falls, another extends a hand—not to create dependence, but to help someone stand back up.

That is why I created this campaign.

Not because I expect anyone else to solve my problems.

Not because I want charity as a way of life.

Not because I believe the world owes me anything.

I created this campaign because sometimes even hardworking people need help weathering an unexpected storm.

If you decide to support me, your generosity will help cover essential living expenses while I continue pursuing employment. It will allow me to keep attending interviews, maintain transportation, continue professional development, and remain focused on finding meaningful work rather than simply surviving another month.

My goal is simple.

I want to work again.

I miss leading teams.

I miss mentoring people.

I miss solving problems.

I miss creating opportunities for others.

Most of all, I miss earning my own way.

If you’ve ever lost a job…

If you’ve ever questioned your future…

If you’ve ever stayed awake wondering how you’ll make it through another month…

Then you understand that unemployment is about far more than finances.

It challenges your confidence.

It tests your faith.

It forces you to rediscover who you are when the career you’ve built is suddenly gone.

This experience has humbled me.

It has reminded me that every person carries burdens we cannot always see.

It has strengthened my compassion for others who are struggling.

And it has deepened my gratitude for every person who chooses kindness.

If you are able to donate, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

If you cannot donate, I completely understand.

Sharing this campaign with someone else may ultimately be the greatest gift you can give.

If you’re a business owner, recruiter, or hiring manager reading this, I’d also welcome the opportunity to speak with you. I don’t need special treatment. I simply ask for the chance to demonstrate the value I can bring to your organization.

I believe America is still a place where perseverance matters.

I believe integrity still matters.

I believe hard work still matters.

I believe faith still matters.

And I believe that better days are ahead.

This campaign is not the end of my story.

It is simply one chapter on the road back to rebuilding my career, supporting myself again, and continuing to serve others the way I always have.

Thank you for believing in second chances.

Thank you for believing in people who refuse to quit.

And thank you for helping me take the next step toward getting back to work.

God bless you, and God bless America.



