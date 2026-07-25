A Hand Up, Not a Hand Out: Help Our Family Home

Direct Ways to Support Our Transition Safely & Immediately:

📲 Cash App : $FloristWithFaith 📲 Venmo : @FloristWithFaith 🫶 Zelle Message Me It’s Pats Cell/ I also have Apple Pay 📦 Amazon Wishlist for Camping & Essentials : [Insert Your Amazon Link Here] (Our regular camping gear is locked away at Grandma's. Anything helps keep Hailey safe and supported while we wait for our keys.)









A Hand Up, Not a Hand Out: Help Charity’s Family Home

Please Copy, Paste & Share This Link 💕

(My phone is still not working properly with my contacts, so I am relying heavily on you all to text and share this wherever you can! 🙏💕)





URGENT: 48 Hours to Save Our New Home Base. Time is Critical.

Hello friends, family, fellow Americans, and anyone across the internet who believes in community,





My name is Charity, and I am coming to you today with a raw, broken, but hopeful heart. If you follow our journey on MomminItUp, you know we work hard, we love deeply, and we always put our children first. We are still working every single day to provide for our family, but right now, we are facing a brutal, ticking clock. We have officially found a safe, stable rental home—but we are at a terrifying standstill. We need to secure the rest of the move-in deposits IMMEDIATELY to get our keys, and we are short exactly $3,100.

We only have 2 days to provide the full deposits, or we lose this house.

We have tried looking into personal loans to bridge the gap, but application approvals and processing times take days that we simply do not have. Time is absolutely critical. This is why I am putting our pride aside and asking our friends, family, and community to help us clear this final hurdle. We fully intend to pay this generosity forward in the coming weeks and months as we get our bearings back, but right now, we desperately need a hand up to get across the finish line before our 48 hours run out.

To make matters worse, I was just informed by our previous property management company that they have absolutely no intention of returning our original deposits or reaching a fair settlement. They prefer to draw this out in court using their corporate lawyers. The rental laws here are black and white, and from what we have been told legally our opinions are firm that the owner is completely at fault, but legal battles take months—and our children need a front door today. Not to mention the behavior we have seen leaves us with a sinking feeling even with a judgement they may not have any accounts to levy.





Keeping Our Children Safe in a Housing Crisis





We have spent weeks bouncing between temporary setups and sleeping in our vehicles after an emergency housing crisis left us completely displaced with zero notice. While we are doing everything we can to manage, this has become a massive safety issue for our daughter, Hailey, and Jameson.





Hailey is level 3 non-verbal autistic. Her autism causes her to elope (run away), which makes temporary living situations and campsites an extreme, constant safety hazard. Because she is deeply overstimulated and terrified by the total lack of a secure environment, she tries to run, meaning we cannot blink or let her out of our sight for a single second. It has reached the point where the only place she feels physically secure and contained is strapped into her seat in our car.

We are constantly driving her around for hours just to keep her safe and prevent severe, agonizing autistic meltdowns. Between the extreme wear and tear on our cars, spending hundreds of dollars a week in gas, paying out-of-pocket for two large storage units to hold our belongings, and eating out every meal because we have no kitchen, our daily finances are being completely vaporized.





A Little About Our Journey and Our Beautiful, Complex Family





We originally moved down South from Upstate New York to be near Vanderbilt and more medical specialists, we accomplished those goals but now it’s also best to stay close to my oldest son, who is currently proudly serving in the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Campbell.

We moved entirely for our children’s health and future. We have been blessed with an incredible, unique family, but our children have complex medical and special needs that require intensive, constant care:

Our Baby Boy was born with clubfoot. His initial procedure in NY was botched, but we were able to get him to Vanderbilt for a record-breaking, two five-hour + surgery’s using a donor artery, tendon, and nerve endings. Our Daughter, Hailey , is level 3 non-verbal autistic and desperately needs her private speech therapy and ABA therapy in an environment that honors medical freedom. Our Middle Son battles an ultra-rare medical condition that requires intensive daily wound care and special mobility devices.

Between specialized surgeries, continuous therapies, and everyday life, we have been burning the candle at both ends.





We tried to do everything right. We rented an older home within fair market value, but the management company left us in a toxic house where the floors were rotting directly over the dirt and the ceilings were caving. We did NOT know how severe the decomposition was under the floor boards. To avoid the health department condemning the building, their lawyers abruptly terminated our lease 7 months early and told us to vacate by June 1st with zero notice, leaving us completely stranded.





Standing Strong and Pushing Forward

We work hard every single day. Because our income is just slightly above the threshold and we own our vehicles, we do not qualify for SNAP, social services, or immediate church charity assistance. These programs are simply not available for hard-working families who are caught in the middle. We could easily give up, live off the system, and qualify—but we refuse.

God always has a plan. Pat worked faithfully for over 20 years at one single job before we relocated here. We knew our kids' health had to come first, not wealth, but doing the right thing comes with a double-edged sword. Pat immediately began a new job down here, but starting over means the starting pay is lower.

This is the only reason I am taking the advice of the local community and asking for urgent support. I believe God gives us all we need if we are willing to keep pushing, keep trying, and stand together in this country to make it. Sometimes, you just need your neighbors to help you bridge a 48-hour gap so your children can be safe.

We know that God is in complete control and that this stormy season will pass. More than anything, prayer is the best thing you can give us right now. If you can find it in your heart to help us secure this home before our time runs out, we will ensure your generosity is paid forward to others in need the second we are stable.









Thank you from the bottom of a mother's heart, and God Bless you.🫶💕



