A Hand Up for Tanner Mizell

Less than 24 hours ago, 23-year-old Tanner Mizell sent a text that read:





“I can’t do this anymore, man. I’m done.”





That text may have saved his life.





Tanner isn’t asking for a handout. He’s asking for a chance.





About a year ago, Tanner lost his fiancée to suicide. Since then, he’s been carrying that grief largely by himself.





Recently, he was diagnosed with a Stage 3 brain tumor.





Then he lost his job.





Then he lost his home.





His car is still sitting in the repair shop.





By the time we found him, he had already checked out of his motel because he couldn’t afford another night. He had about $30 left to his name, nowhere to go, and no idea what tomorrow was going to look like.





When Tanner reached out to Nick Tran, someone he’d supported during Nick’s congressional campaign but had never met in person, Nick knew he couldn’t ignore the call for help.





Nick drove to Conroe, picked Tanner up, and the first stop was Cracker Barrel for a hot meal.





From there, they began searching for a safe place for Tanner to stay.





They explored every available option, including shelters, but it quickly became clear that Tanner needed more than just a bed for the night. He needed to know someone cared. He needed hope. He needed people willing to stand beside him.





That’s when Kimberly Taiko Moyers and her husband, Dakota, stepped forward.





Without hesitation, they opened their home to a young man they had never met.





Today, Tanner is safe.





But his journey is just beginning.





This fundraiser exists to give Tanner a hand up, not a handout.





Your generosity will help provide immediate stability while Tanner focuses on his health and rebuilding his life. Donations may help with transportation, housing, food, medical-related expenses, and other essential needs as he works toward employment and long-term independence.





To ensure complete transparency, Nick Tran will not handle or receive any of the donated funds. This fundraiser is being organized and administered by Kimberly Taiko Moyers, and every dollar donated will go directly toward helping Tanner rebuild his life.





If you can’t give financially, please keep Tanner in your prayers.





If you’re an employer, know of job opportunities, medical resources, housing assistance, counseling services, or other resources that could help Tanner move forward, we’d love to hear from you.





Yesterday, Tanner believed he was alone.





Today, because of the kindness of complete strangers, he knows he isn’t.





If Tanner’s story has touched your heart, please consider donating and sharing this page.





Together, let’s give this young man something he desperately needs:





Hope.