A Hand Up for Savion

Help for Savion Byrd-

Many of you may know Savion Byrd from his football career at SMU, but today this isn't about football—it's about helping someone through a very difficult season of life.

Savion has recently fallen on hard times and is working to get back on his feet. Like many people facing unexpected challenges, reliable transportation and stable housing are two of the biggest obstacles standing in the way of moving forward.

To ensure complete transparency, all donations will be received by me and used directly for Savion's needs. Funds will not be given to him as cash. Instead, every dollar will go toward purchasing dependable transportation, paying for vehicle insurance if possible, and, if additional funds are available, helping with housing expenses.

My hope is that providing these essentials will give Savion the stability he needs to focus on rebuilding and creating new opportunities for himself. Thank you for any contribution you may choose to give, if you are in the position to.

Please reach out to me with any questions, 469-951-5935.