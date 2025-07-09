A Hand Up for a Family Caregiver

Hello, my name is Jonathan Burke, and I'm reaching out with humility and hope.

For the past several years, I've been the full-time caregiver for my grandmother, who suffers from dementia. As her needs have increased, caring for her has become my full-time responsibility. While it has been an honor to be there for her, it has also made it nearly impossible to maintain traditional employment.

I'm not someone who likes asking for help. I've always believed in working hard and earning my way. Unfortunately, life has put me in a situation where I need a little help getting back on my feet.

I already have a vehicle, but I need $900 to pay it off. Once that's done, I'll have reliable transportation to return to work while continuing to care for my grandmother. This isn't about buying something new—it's about removing the final obstacle that's keeping me from becoming financially independent again.

Every dollar donated will go directly toward paying off my vehicle so I can start working again and continue providing for both of us.

If you're unable to donate, I completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, or social media would mean just as much to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, your prayers, and any support you can give. Your generosity gives me hope that brighter days are ahead.

With gratitude,

Jonathan Burke